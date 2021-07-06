Weather impacts search operations in Surfside, make-shift memorial site continues to grow

Heavy machinery was used Tuesday morning to sift through the rubble. Crews are working 24/7 in 12 hour shift, until it's deemed safe.

"Work did briefly stop regarding lightning, but has returned to full power shortly afterwards. The wind is hampering the large cranes moving very heavy debris, that’s a challenge attempting to work around right now," said mayor of Surfside Charles Burkett.

Near the site is the make-shift memorial. It was set up June 25th by Leo Soto. He’s been on site cleaning up the wall almost every day.

"I just wanted to help the community. I just woke up on the Friday of [and] printed a bunch of pictures of people that were missing at the time," said Soto.

Since then, the wall has grown with more pictures, flowers, rosaries, and stuffed animals.

"When we first got here it was just four of us and then within 5-10 minutes it was 30 of us, just cleaning, adding new flowers and trying to upkeep this place," said Soto.

Jonathan Pastor with Adventist Community Services is offering support to the families near the site.

"It’s hard to process everything right a way. What we want is that they can heal, talk to me about it and also if they cry that’s fine. We need to give them the process from that moment until they get healed. It’s going to take a while," said Pastor.

Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava said an investigation on what may have caused the collapse is still underway.