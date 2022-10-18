Iran to ship missiles and more drones to Russia

Iran has said it will supply Russian forces with surface-to-surface missiles and more drones used in their ongoing invasion and conflicts across Ukraine.

Reuters reported that two Iranian diplomats and two senior Iranian officials said the leaders in Iran know the deal will anger the U.S. and other Western nations.

UK defense secretary Ben Wallace made a short-notice trip to Washington to discuss the situation with lawmakers, the Guardian reported.

New intelligence on Iran's involvement and ways that defense can be provided to the Ukrainian government was to be discussed.

Iranian officials took a series of meetings, including ones in Moscow on Sept. 15 and Oct. 6, before making the final deal.

Reuters quoted an Iranian official who reportedly said, “The Russians had asked for more drones and those Iranian ballistic missiles with improved accuracy, particularly the Fateh and Zolfaghar missiles family."

Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, revealed on Tuesday that he'd recommended that Ukraine break off all diplomatic ties with Iran. Kuleba said Ukraine would not tolerate Iran's "meanness and lies."