London's Olympic Park Aquatics Center evacuated after 'release of gas'

LONDON — A swimming pool in London's Olympic park has been evacuated and ambulance workers treated several people after an incident involving a "release of gas."

The Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London was built for the 2012 Games in London. The park said on Twitter that Wednesday's incident involved "the release of a gas" at the Aquatics Center.

The agency's tweet said, "there are a number of casualties with breathing difficulties" who are being treated by ambulance workers. They added that the area was cordoned off, evacuated and that emergency services were on site.

The park didn't provide more details.

The London Fire Brigade said firefighters were dealing with "reports of a chemical incident" at the pool.