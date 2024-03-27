NFL to hold Christmas Day games despite holiday falling on a Wednesday

After a highly successful slate of holiday games in 2023, the National Football League is returning on Christmas Day this upcoming season with games to be held despite the holiday falling on a Wednesday.

The NFL announced Tuesday at its annual league meeting that it will hold two rare midweek regular season games on Dec. 25. Matchups have yet to be determined, but the league said both games will feature teams that played the previous Saturday in order to allow players and coaches ample time to recover and prepare, according to NFL.com.

"When we saw the viewership from this past year, really our fans spoke," said Hans Schroeder, NFL executive vice president of media distribution. "We certainly saw and believe that they are very much enjoying and wanting NFL football on Christmas. So what we're going to do is we're going to play a couple of games, like we've typically played for well over a decade, probably more than that, on Saturday of Week 16, and then come back and play a couple of games on Christmas Day on Wednesday."

SEE MORE: Amazon debuts NFL's first-ever Black Friday game exclusively on Prime

Christmas Day has traditionally been a holiday associated with NBA basketball, but the NFL has hijacked it in recent years by drawing massive television ratings. Last year's NFL triple-header on Christmas Day generated an average of more than 27 million viewers per game, according to Sports Media Watch, far outpacing the NBA average of just 2.85 million viewers over a five-game slate.

The NFL has played 30 games on Christmas Day dating back to 1971, and this will be the fifth straight season the league plays on the holiday. However, it will be the first time Christmas Day games will fall on a Wednesday.

The NFL schedule typically holds Sunday, Monday and Thursday night games, with some occasional Saturday contests later in the season. So it will be a quick turnaround this year for teams playing the Saturday before Christmas — giving players just three days to recover before they're back on the gridiron.

However, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he doesn't anticipate any concerns regarding player health and added that Wednesday football won't be a new league tradition.

"It will not be a regular thing," Goodell said at the annual league meeting. "It will be when Christmas falls on a Wednesday. But the time period between games has been done before. We have not seen any elevation of injuries."

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com