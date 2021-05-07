Norwegian Cruise Line threatens to skip Florida ports

(AP) — Norwegian Cruise Lines is threatening to skip Florida ports because of the governor’s order banning businesses from requiring that customers be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The company says Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order conflicts with guidelines from federal health authorities that would let cruise ships sail in U.S. waters if passengers and crew members are vaccinated.

The CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Frank Del Rio, says lawyers think federal law tops state law.

He said if Norwegian can’t operate in Florida, it can go to other states or the Caribbean.

Norwegian and other companies hope to resume sailing in the U.S. this summer.

