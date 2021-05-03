Off duty Florida officer charged with DUI after hitting a patrol car

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Officials say an off-duty police detective in Palm Beach County is facing a DUI charge after crashing his unmarked patrol car into a sheriff’s office vehicle.

A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy spotted Luis Carlos Bonet driving the wrong way late Wednesday.

He activated his flashing lights, but the vehicle bumped into the patrol car.

Investigators say Bonet appeared to be asleep at the wheel. An arrest report said Bonet had red, glassy eyes, slurred speech, an odor of alcohol on his breath, and was unsteady on his feet.

Officials say he's been placed on administrative leave.