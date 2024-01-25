Oreo is offering a new out-of-this-world flavor and a chance to go into space

Oreo’s first new flavor of 2024 is going boldly where no cookie has gone before: outer space!

New limited-edition Oreo Space Dunk Cookies are “stuf’d,” as the brand says, with layers of blue and magenta “cosmic creme” that have a marshmallow flavor. They are then infused with popping candies that create what Oreo calls “a supernova bursting sensation.”

Each cookie features one of five galactic embossments and, in a first for Oreo, they also have a small cut-out in the center so you can see the creme from the top as well as the sides. The cutout designs include a telescope, astronaut, shooting star, rocket and “stargaze.”

The cookies will begin hitting retailers nationwide on Jan. 31 for a limited time, but if you want to make sure you definitely get a pack, you can preorder them on Oreo’s website for $4.50.

To celebrate the new cookie, Oreo is also partnering with spaceflight experience company Space Perspective to give one very lucky fan the chance to head to space.

The winner of a random drawing will receive a flight to space with what Oreo says will be “unprecedented views of our planet through the largest windows ever flown to space,” a meal and cocktail service, and Wi-Fi so you can share photos and videos of your trip.

The winner will also receive a trip to Cape Canaveral, Florida, and a check to cover taxes associated with the prize, which is valued at $220,310. Runners-up prizes include trips to Florida, custom star maps, Oreo merchandise and, of course, cookies.

Just head to Oreo’s website now through 11:59 p.m. ET on April 5 to enter by sending in a registration form; you can also get more entries by sharing the contest on social media and having others enter with your unique link. You must be at least 18 years old and there are restrictions, including passing a background check. You can read the full rules and terms on Oreo’s website before deciding to enter.

Check out Space Perspective’s Spaceship Neptune, which the winner will be traveling on, in the video below:

Is a trip to space on your list of things you’d love to do?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.