Police: $15K custom Marvel prosthetic leg found after it was stolen from man hit by car

Christopher Harris in critical condition from crash
St. Pete Police
Posted at 10:01 AM, Jun 09, 2021
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete Police said they have found a $15,000 custom Marvel prosthetic leg after it was stolen from a man when he was hit by a car Monday.

Christopher Allen Harris, 49, was hit by a car around 10 p.m. while walking north along 49th Street and crossing 5th Ave. N. in the crosswalk.

Harris suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Bayfront Health in critical condition. Police said when Harris was hit, his prosthetic leg came off and hit a car that was driving eastbound on 5th Ave N. Police said the prosthetic was then stolen from the scene before officers got to the scene.

Joshua Albert Grimmer, 21, is the driver who hit Harris. He and the other driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation, according to police.

Police said a tip from a caller helped officers find the missing leg. It was found behind a local laundromat hidden with discarded items. The leg was then returned to the victim's wife.

Traffic homicide detectives are still investigating the crash, but don't believe drugs or alcohol played a role.

