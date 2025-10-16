Capitol Police investigating flag depicting swastika in GOP congressman's office

A Republican congressman has asked Capitol Police to investigate how an American flag featuring a swastika among the red and white stripes ended up in his office.

On Wednesday, Politico reported about the flag, which was apparently displayed in the cubicle of one of Rep. Dave Taylor’s staffers.

Taylor represents Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District, which covers eastern Cincinnati and its suburbs.

In a statement, Taylor called the flag “vile and deeply inappropriate.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT| Congressional Black Caucus demands an investigation into HBCU bomb threats

"The content of that image does not reflect the values or standards of this office, my staff, or myself, and I condemn it in the strongest terms," Taylor said.

Taylor said he directed Capitol Police to investigate how the flag ended up in the cubicle. He did not say whether the staffer displayed the flag or if someone else placed it there.

The incident follows another Politico report that uncovered group chats among members of Young Republicans organizations, where participants shared antisemitic and racist messages, some praising Adolf Hitler.

Several members involved in those chats have since apologized. Vice President J.D. Vance, however, said he would not “join the pearl clutching,” pointing instead to a Democratic candidate for attorney general in Virginia who has also made offensive remarks.

