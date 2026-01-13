Clintons refuse House subpoenas tied to Epstein investigation

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will not testify before the House Oversight Committee this week, rejecting subpoenas issued as part of the panel’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

In a letter to Committee Chairman James Comer, obtained by Scripps News, attorneys for the Clintons said they have already voluntarily provided all relevant information they possess and argued the subpoenas are invalid and legally unenforceable.

"The Subpoenas issued to President and Secretary Clinton are invalid and legally unenforceable," the letter to Comer states. "Mindful of these defects, we trust you will engage in good faith to de-escalate this dispute."

The decision sets the stage for a potential legal standoff. Comer said the committee would move forward with contempt proceedings starting next week.

The Clintons’ past association with Epstein has drawn renewed scrutiny as records related to the convicted sex offender are released under a law passed by Congress. In the initial release of thousands of documents, the Department of Justice included photographs showing Bill Clinton with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Being pictured with Epstein or Maxwell does not establish criminal wrongdoing or knowledge of criminal activity.

"No one is accusing Bill Clinton of doing any wrongdoing; we just have questions," Comer said as he criticized the former president for not showing up for a deposition.

The Clintons have said their association with Epstein ended well before he came under federal investigation.

