Democratic-led states sue Trump admin over law that defunds Planned Parenthood

Nearly two dozen states and the District of Columbia are suing the Trump administration over a new federal law that strips Medicaid funding from Planned Parenthood and similar health centers.

The law, part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act signed by President Trump in July, bars federal reimbursements for any services at providers that offer abortions.

States including New York, California, Pennsylvania and Minnesota argue the provision is unconstitutional and say it will harm residents who rely on Planned Parenthood for essential care like cancer screenings and STI treatment.

The lawsuit contends the law will lead to “delayed diagnoses of cancer and STIs and increased unintended pregnancies, which will result not only in widespread and devastating effects on the health of vulnerable residents of the Plaintiff States, but also in increased costs to the Plaintiff States’ Medicaid programs, which fund care for those individuals.”

The lawsuit seeks to block enforcement of the provision while the case is heard and ultimately asks the court to declare the measure unconstitutional.

The Trump administration has not responded to the lawsuit.

Planned Parenthood has also sued the federal government on similar grounds. On Monday, a federal judge ruled that Medicaid reimbursements to Planned Parenthood clinics must continue while that case proceeds.

