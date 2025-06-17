Trump to leave G7 summit early due to escalating tensions in Israel/Iran conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to leave the Group of Seven summit in Canada early on Monday, after hostilities between Iran and Israel sharply escalated during a fourth day of fighting.

"President Trump had a great day at the G7, even signing a major trade deal with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Much was accomplished, but because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote in a statement on Trump's travel plans.

In comments at the summit, President Trump said Iran "is not winning this war. And they should talk and they should talk immediately before it’s too late."

He warned on social media Monday afternoon that Iran could not be permitted to develop nuclear weapons and said that people in the capital Tehran should evacuate "immediately." He did not provide additional details.

While at the summit, President Trump and the White House announced the U.S. had finalized a trade agreement with the UK, which was first announced in May.

The agreement is expected to reduce tariffs for trade from both countries, with some exceptions. The U.S. will end tariffs on U.K. aerospace products and reduce the tariff rate for U.K. automobiles.

But both countries are still negotiating whether steel tariffs will be eliminated. The White House said in a statement that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick would set "a quota of products" that would be exempt from the steel tariffs.

