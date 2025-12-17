Four Republicans join Democrats to force House vote on extending ACA subsidies

Four House Republicans crossed party lines on Wednesday and joined Democrats in signing a discharge petition to force a vote on extending Affordable Care Act subsidies for three more years.

House Speaker Mike Johnson is now required to bring the measure to the floor within the next seven legislative days. With the House expected to adjourn soon, the vote is unlikely to occur until January.

Even if the bill passes in the House, it's fate in the Senate is unknown. Last week, the Senate failed to get the 60 votes needed to advance the measure.

Tuesday’s development underscores bipartisan concern about the looming expiration of enhanced ACA subsidies, which were first expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The subsidies expire at the end of 2025, and experts warn that without an extension, premiums for people who buy insurance on the ACA marketplaces will dramatically increase.