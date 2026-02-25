Wellness influencer Casey Means faces bipartisan questions on vaccine stances in surgeon general hearing

The woman who wants to be the nation's top doctor was grilled on Capitol Hill Wednesday, where she faced criticism from both sides of the aisle.

Wellness influencer Casey Means is a Stanford-educated doctor but has never practiced medicine or held a position in government. She did not finish her surgical residency, but completed enough of medical school to get a medical license.

She defended her medical progress, saying that her license is inactive voluntarily, because she hasn't been seen patients on a regular basis.

"I'm a medical doctor. I graduate from Stanford University School of Medicine. I have a medical license. My professional history is a feature, it's not a bug. I have had a unique history that has merged entrepreneurship, public health advocacy, faculty course direction at Stanford University as well as being an editor of a medical journal and a biomedical to researcher. In these complex times for American health care, that type of multidisciplinary history is going to extremely valuable to the American people."

The surgeon general is known commonly as the nation's doctor, who serves as a leader on public health issues. They may issue public health advisories and calls to action, and explain health-related changes and recommendations for average Americans.

The surgeon general also oversees the Public Health Corps, which is a uniformed healthcare branch. It has 6,000 officers, including doctors, nurses, veterinarians and dentists who work all over the government, from the National Park Service to the VA.

At Wednesday's hearing, lawmakers said they had concerns about Means' views on vaccines.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA): Do you believe that there's no evidence that the flu vaccine has efficacy in reducing serious injury or hospitalization?

Casey Means: I support the CDC's guidance on the flu vaccine. And I will always be working with the CDC—

Kaine: So you believe it is an efficacious vaccine to reduce hospitalization.

Means: Is or is not?

Kaine: Is, you believe it is.

Means: As I said, I support the CDC's guidance on the flu vaccine.

Means gave similar answers when questioned on whether she would recommend the MMR vaccine, which provides protection against infection from measles.

Means was also questioned on the controversial belief that there is a link between autism and vaccines. She said in the hearing that we don't know what causes autism, but she wouldn't necessarily disagree with that belief.

She said that she would stress that all avenues of scientific study into the potential causes of autism should be open.