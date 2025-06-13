DHS offers $10K reward for men who escaped from New Jersey immigration facility

The Department of Homeland Security is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of four men who escaped from a federal immigration detention center in Newark, New Jersey.

The men broke out of Delaney Hall Detention Facility on Thursday night after chaos reportedly erupted inside and outside the facility.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka cited reports of a possible uprising and escape following disorder at the center. Protesters outside had locked arms and pushed against barricades as vehicles passed through the gates.

Amy Torres, executive director of the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice, said officers deployed pepper spray and physically removed some protesters from the area. She said several people sustained minor injuries, but no one was struck by vehicles.

Inside the facility, tensions reportedly escalated after a delay in meal service. Mustafa Cetin, an attorney representing a detainee, told NJ.com that the situation turned violent.

“It’s about the food, and some of the detainees were getting aggressive and it turned violent,” Cetin said. “Based on what he told me, it was an outer wall, not very strong, and they were able to push it down.”

Attorneys representing detainees said they were unable to reach their clients on Friday. Araceli Argueta, a spokesperson for the American Friends Service Committee, said calls were canceled and legal access to the facility was blocked.

DHS identified the escapees as individuals in the country illegally and provided the following details:



Franklin Norberto Bautista-Reyes was arrested in May for aggravated assault, attempted bodily injury, terroristic threats, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Joel Enrique Sandoval-Lopez had been arrested twice in the past year for unlawful possession of a handgun and aggravated assault.

Joan Sebastian Castaneda-Lozada was arrested in May for burglary, theft, and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Andres Pineda-Mogollon was also arrested in May on burglary charges.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call the ICE tip line at 866-347-2423.