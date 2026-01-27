Border Patrol shooting leaves 1 in critical condition near US-Mexico border

One person was shot and in critical condition Tuesday in a shooting involving the Border Patrol near the U.S.- Mexico border, authorities in Arizona said.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it was working with the FBI and U.S. Customs and Border Protection in response to the shooting in Arivaca, Arizona, a community about 10 miles from the border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the FBI did not immediately respond to emails and telephone calls seeking more information.

The Santa Rita Fire District said it responded to the shooting and the person who was wounded was in custody.

“Patient care was transferred to a local medical helicopter for rapid transport to a regional trauma center,” the fire district said.