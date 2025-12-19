DHS pauses visa program tied to Brown University shooter

The Department of Homeland Security is pausing an immigration program after learning the gunman in the Brown University shooting used it to obtain permanent legal status in 2017.

"This heinous individual should never have been allowed in our country," said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem."

Authorities say Claudio Neves-Valente entered the United States in the early 2000s on a student visa and received a green card more than a decade later through the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program.

"In 2017, President Trump fought to end this program, following the devastating NYC truck ramming by an ISIS terrorist, who entered under the DV1 program, and murdered eight people," Noem stated. "At President Trump’s direction, I am immediately directing USCIS to pause the DV1 program to ensure no more Americans are harmed by this disastrous program."

The State Department says the program allows up to 55,000 people each year from countries with low rates of immigration to the United States to obtain visas.

Neves-Valente immigrated from Portugal and attended Brown University before later settling in Miami.

Police say he killed two people and wounded nine others inside a Brown University building on Saturday. Authorities have also linked him to the fatal shooting of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor at an apartment in Brookline, Massachusetts, days later.

Neves-Valente was found dead Thursday night inside a storage unit in New Hampshire. Police say he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.