Private autopsy details gunshot wound to side of Renee Good's head

Preliminary results from a private autopsy commissioned by the family of Renee Good show she suffered gunshot wounds to the side of her head, her right breast and her left forearm, according to lawyers for the family.

The results, reported by The New York Times and several other outlets, indicate the wounds to Good’s forearm and breast were not immediately life-threatening because no major organs were struck. The head wound was fatal, the lawyers said.

The findings align with the account provided by a first responder, who said Good was “unresponsive, not breathing, with inconsistent, irregular, thready pulse activity” when they arrived at the scene of the shooting.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting the official autopsy. It has not released its findings.

Good was killed in Minneapolis on Jan. 7 after an encounter with federal agents conducting immigration raids. Video of the incident shows Good and her partner confronting ICE officers before one of the agents told her to “get out of the car.”

As officers approached, Good is seen turning the steering wheel and accelerating, with one officer positioned near the front of the vehicle. The officer is heard saying “Whoa” before firing his weapon.

The vehicle continued down the street before crashing and coming to a stop. Good was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Department of Homeland Security has defended the officer's actions, saying he acted in accordance with his training.