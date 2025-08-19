Trump increases tariffs on steel and aluminum, which will likely increase consumer prices

The Trump administration expanded tariffs on steel and aluminum imports on Monday.

The move adds a 5% tariff rate on more than 400 goods with steel and aluminum components.

This follows President Trump's announcement from May, doubling tariffs on those imported metals in an effort to protect domestic producers.

"We're going to bring it from 25% to 50%, the tariffs on steel into the United States of America," President Trump said at the time.

The expanded tariffs impact wires and cables, and other parts used in home appliances, electronics and cars.

"Anything that takes a big amount of those raw materials as inputs, so cars, refrigerators, toaster ovens, soda cans, are certainly going to be affected," said Columbia University Business School professor Rita McGrath. "And where the average consumer is going to see that is just increasing prices for a lot of these goods."

The tariffs could also impact the price you pay for groceries.

Robert Budway is the former president of the Can Manufacturers Institute. He predicts higher prices for consumers after the initial announcement of 50% tariffs on steel and aluminum.

"For can makers, we pass the costs of the tariff onto our customers who are the food processors, and then they pass the cost on to the consumer eventually," Budway said. "So, it's going to mean higher can food prices across the board for American consumers."

Those previous tariffs appear to already be impacting producers.

The price of domestic steel mill products was up nearly 9% in July from a year ago, and aluminum was up more than 13%, according to the latest producer price index report released last week.