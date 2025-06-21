US strikes 3 nuclear sites in Iran, Trump says

President Donald Trump says the U.S. bombed three nuclear sites in Iran on Saturday — officially joining Israel's campaign to make sure the country is not capable of producing a nuclear weapon.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home."

The president went on to congratulate the "American warriors" who carried out the mission and called for peace.

"There is not another military in the World that could have done this," he said. "NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

President Trump is expected to address the nation at 10 p.m. Eastern Time about the strikes, which mark a significant escalation in the conflict that started on June 13.

Iran’s foreign minister had warned on Saturday that American involvement could prove “very, very dangerous for everyone.” Meanwhile, Israel’s military signaled that it was preparing for the possibility of a prolonged war with Iran.

The international community has long been concerned about Iran’s nuclear ambitions. While Tehran maintains that its nuclear program is for civilian energy use, critics worry it could lead to the development of a nuclear weapon.

In 2015, Iran agreed to limit its uranium enrichment and allow inspections in exchange for relief from international sanctions. But after President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the deal in 2018, Iran began enriching uranium at higher levels and scaled back access for inspectors.

President Trump and Israel have called for Iran to stop enrichment completely, arguing it's a security threat to the region.

Reaction to U.S. strikes on Iran

Lawmakers were quick to respond to news of U.S. military involvement in Iran.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said the operation should “serve as a clear reminder to our adversaries and allies that President Trump means what he says.”

He added, “The president gave Iran’s leader every opportunity to make a deal, but Iran refused to commit to a nuclear disarmament agreement.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune also expressed support for President Trump’s decision.

“The regime in Iran, which has committed itself to bringing ‘death to America’ and wiping Israel off the map, has rejected all diplomatic pathways to peace. The mullahs’ misguided pursuit of nuclear weapons must be stopped,” Thune said.

However, not all Republicans backed the move. Rep. Thomas Massie called the action “not constitutional.” He introduced a bipartisan War Powers Resolution last week aimed at prohibiting President Trump from authorizing military strikes on Iran without congressional approval, arguing that only Congress has the power to declare war.