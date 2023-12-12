Program works with pastors to bring LGBTQ inclusion to church

The LGBTQ community doesn't always feel welcome inside church. But on the South Side of Chicago, there's a program to change that.

The Black Church Equality Fellowship is a nine-month-long leadership development program for Black faith leaders. Its goal is to advance LGBTQ inclusion in their local congregations.

The program was created by a man man who hopes to change the narrative when it comes to LGBTQ individuals finding a welcoming place in various denominations.

"If we want to have conversations about LGBTQ+ rights for Black Americans, we cannot have that conversation without talking about the church," said Rev. Don Abram

Watch the video to hear from three pastors with very different congregations and very different approaches to making a change.

