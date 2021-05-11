Florida launches new Emergency Rental Assistance Program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The state announced Monday the launch of "OUR Florida," an Emergency Assistance Program that will help Floridians who have suffered due to the pandemic's economic impact on working-class families.

Over $800 million will be disbursed to the state. The money comes from remaining funds after the Department of the Treasury issued $1.4 billion to Florida in emergency rental assistance funds, with approximately $529 million distributed directly by local governments with populations over 200,000.

The program is now accepting applications for families in need of aid, regardless of their city of residence.

Applicants must be low-income renters whose household income is at or below 80 percent of the Area Medium Income.

Renters with income at or below 50 percent and families who have experienced unemployment within the past 90 days will be given priority.

“I would like to thank Governor DeSantis for his leadership as we continue to work together to help our families become economically self-sufficient,” said DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris. “Low-income families are on the verge of homelessness, and this program will provide a safety net to keep families stable and in their homes.”

Floridians who rent their homes are eligible if they:

Earn an income at or below 80% of the AMI; and

Have qualified for unemployment, experienced a loss of income, incurred significant costs or faced financial hardships due to the recent public health emergency; and

Are at risk of losing their home or are living in unstable or unhealthy conditions.

For more information, and to learn about required documentation and how to apply, click here.