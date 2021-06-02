Outback Steakhouse, Bonefish Grill and Carrabba's Italian Grill holding hiring events in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — Three restaurant chains owned by Tampa-based Bloomin' Brands are holding hiring events this week.

* * *

Outback Steakhouse is looking to fill openings at its restaurants in Florida. Available positions include servers and line cooks.

Benefits include a flexible schedule, meal discount, a tuition discount through the Johnson & Wales University Partnership, and discounts on cell phones, electronics and health club memberships.

Outback will be conducting interviews both onsite and virtually on Wednesday, June 2 and Thursday, June 3 from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

For more information or to schedule a virtual 15-minute interview, click here.

* * *

Bonefish Grill is hosting a two day in-person and virtual hiring event for all hourly positions at its Florida restaurants on Wednesday, June 2 and Thursday, June 3.

On-site and virtual interviews will take place between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

For more information or to schedule a virtual 15-minute interview, click here.

* * *

Carrabba’s Italian Grill is holding a hiring event on Wednesday, June 2 and Thursday, June 3.

The restaurant chain is looking to fill both hourly and management positions at its Florida locations. Potential candidates can interview in-person or virtually between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Carrabba’s says benefits include medical and dental insurance, prescription drug coverage, meal discounts, paid vacation, flexible schedules and career advancement opportunities.

To schedule a virtual 15-minute interview, click here.