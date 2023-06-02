Reports: Pence avoids charges in classified documents probe

Former Vice President Mike Pence will not face charges for possessing classified documents at his home in Indiana, according to multiple reports.

Pence's attorney was informed on Thursday that the Department of Justice closed its investigation and no charges would be filed in the case, NBC News reported on Friday.

Classified documents were first found at Pence's home in January. Pence's lawyer said at the time that the documents were "inadvertently boxed and transported" to the former vice president's home after he left office.

The FBI searched Pence's home in February and reportedly found another document with classified markings.

Following the discovery, Pence took responsibility for being in possession of the documents, saying they shouldn't have been at his home.

SEE MORE: Exclusive: Mike Pence says he would ban transgender troops again

The DOJ is still reportedly investigating classified documents found at President Joe Biden's Delaware home and former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

The decision to not charge Pence in the case comes days before he's expected to jump into the presidential race. Scripps News has confirmed that Pence will formally announce his candidacy June 7 in Iowa.

Pence will face a crowded Republican field, which includes Trump, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley and at least five others.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com