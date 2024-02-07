Scorned by an ex? For $10 this Valentine’s season, you can name a cockroach after your former lover and the San Antonio Zoo will feed the grimy insect to one of its animals. Revenge never felt so charitable!

Money raised by the zoo’s Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser will support their “vision of securing a future for wildlife in Texas and around the world.”

If you don’t want to name a cockroach, the zoo also offers a $5 vegetable option and a $25 frozen rat, both of which are also fed to zoo residents. The roaches, rodents and veggies are already part of the animals’ typical diets, so your veggie purchase will likely go to a vegetarian animal that isn’t up for snacking on a roach or rodent named after your ex.

As part of your donation, you’ll get a digital Valentine’s Day card. The fundraiser runs now until Feb. 14.

The Bronx Zoo is also offering the “service,” but they are charging $15 and only have cockroaches — no veggies or rats. You do not need to live near either zoo to participate, as all purchases are made through their website.

If you want to have some fun getting over a past relationship and also help animals in need, however, you can also participate in a “Neuter Your Ex” program being offered by Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in Blackwood, New Jersey.

For $50, the shelter will name a feral cat after your ex, then get the feline spayed or neutered. The cats will then be released back to their colony, but they won’t produce more babies.

Some other shelters across the country are also participating, like Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven in Muskegon, Michigan, which is asking for just $25.

While you can donate to a shelter even if it’s not in your area, you may also want to check your local rescues to see if they’re offering any Valentine’s Day programs.

Kaitlin Gates and Brittany Anas contributed to this report.

This zoo will name a cockroach after your ex for Valentine’s Day originally appeared on Simplemost.com