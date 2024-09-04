New Hampshire dad in the ICU with 3 mosquito-borne illnesses, including EEE and West Nile

A New Hampshire father of four is in the ICU with three mosquito-borne illnesses, and doctors haven't figured out which one is causing his severe symptoms.

Joe Casey was hospitalized with an unknown virus on Aug. 8, his sister-in-law, Angela Barker, said on a GoFundMe page created to support the family. Days later, tests revealed he was positive for eastern equine encephalitis, St. Louis encephalitis and West Nile disease.

Since his admission to the hospital, Barker says Casey has remained under 24-hour constant care, was put in the ICU on a ventilator and had to undergo a tracheotomy. She also told WBZ-TV that Casey's brain has swelled and he's barely able to communicate.

The family told the outlet they believe Casey will likely have to go to a long-term care or rehabilitation center, all because he got bit by a mosquito. And they warn "it could happen to anybody."

Mosquito-borne illnesses have been rising across the U.S., with 38 states reporting West Nile virus cases so far this year. The more deadly EEE virus, however, has mainly kept to the New England area. Last week, a 41-year-old New Hampshire man with no underlying conditions died of severe central nervous system damage caused by the virus.

EEE — along with most other mosquito-borne diseases — is a rare but deadly disease typically spread to animals and humans through the bite of an infected mosquito, which acquires the virus from biting an infected bird or rodent. Once an animal or human is bitten by the infected mosquito, they won't spread the disease further, the CDC says.

In humans, an EEE-infected mosquito bite will likely cause symptoms within five to 10 days, which can include high fevers, headache, stiff neck, vomiting, seizures, behavioral changes and fatigue, according to Massachusetts health authorities.

The latest data from the CDC shows there have been six human cases so far this year in five states, including Wisconsin, New Jersey, Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

New Hampshire's last reported human EEE cases were in 2014 when two of three reported infections resulted in fatalities. Massachusetts, which was the first state to report a human EEE case this year, last saw a human infection in 2020. Since it was first detected in the state in 1938, Massachusetts says its seen more than 115 human cases, half of which resulted in death. Few patients have recovered completely without disability.

Overall, the CDC says around 30% of people who are infected with EEE die, and many survivors have ongoing neurological problems.

The rise of EEE has been coupled with the increase in West Nile cases, which can also affect the nervous system — including the brain — in humans, though it's rare to develop serious illness or die from the virus.

According to the CDC, 8 out of 10 people who are infected with West Nile won't develop any symptoms. Those who do may have a fever, headache, body aches, joint pains and vomiting.

Casey's third mosquito-borne illness, St. Louis encephalitis, is also rare. The CDC's latest data doesn't show there have been any cases so far this year, which would mean the New Hampshire native would be the first.

Like West Nile, most people infected with St. Louis encephalitis won't have symptoms. But those that do may experience fever, nausea, headache, vomiting and fatigue, the CDC says. Serious cases can lead to neuroinvasive diseases, like brain or spinal cord inflammation. It's rare that the virus will lead to long-term disability or death.

As there are no vaccines to prevent or medicines to treat EEE, West Nile or St. Louis encephalitis, the CDC says protecting against mosquito bites is the best way to reduce the risk of infection.

Prevention efforts should include:

