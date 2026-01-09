Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Senior dogs join the lineup in this year’s Puppy Bowl

Puppy Bowl 22 airs Feb. 8 with a record 150 dogs from 72 shelters. Team Fluff faces Team Ruff in a three-hour showdown with senior, special needs pups and adoption stories.
Bella Rose_DE_Renee's Rescue_Ruff.jpg
John Nowak
Bella Rose will be among the dogs in 2026 Puppy Bowl
Bella Rose_DE_Renee's Rescue_Ruff.jpg
Posted

The Puppy Bowl returns for its 22nd edition Feb. 8, featuring a record-breaking 150 canine competitors from 72 shelters across the U.S..

Team Fluff will defend its championship against the underdog challengers of Team Ruff. Standout players include Lobster Roll, a bulldog-border collie mix, and Brûlée, a Boston terrier-French bulldog mix.

RELATED STORY | Team Ruff fetches win, upsetting Team Fluff in Puppy Bowl 2024

“Puppy Bowl XXII celebrates the spirit of the underdog with a gameday celebration that combines the excitement of a sports matchup with uplifting adoption stories,” said Joseph Boyle, head of content with the Discovery Channel. “By introducing new segments like our senior spotlight and enhancing fan-favorite elements, we are creating a deeper connection to our audience and delivering the most entertaining sports spectacular on television.”

For the first time, senior dogs will take center stage in the “Pro-Dog” halftime showdown. The Puppy Bowl will also invite 15 special needs dogs to demonstrate their resilience and determination.

The Puppy Bowl will include adoptable segments and real-time adoption opportunities.

RELATED STORY | Puppy Bowl turns 20: Meet the pups and the 'rufferee' making history

Like the NFL, which has a combine for incoming players, the Puppy Bowl will have a combine for its Puppy Bowl Draft.

The three-hour event showcases tail-wagging action, with every player seeking a forever home — and the coveted Lombarky Trophy. It will air on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, HBO Max, and discovery+ starting at 2 p.m. ET, four hours before kickoff of the Super Bowl.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Official TV Home of the Florida Panthers