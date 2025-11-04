Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tom Brady reportedly cloned his pet dog Lua, who died in 2023

The announcement came the same day that Colossal Biosciences — a biotech start-up in which Brady is an investor in — said the company had acquired another animal cloning firm.
Tom Brady's pet dog is reportedly a clone.

The former NFL quarterback turned Fox Sports broadcaster said Tuesday in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that his current dog, Junie, was cloned from his late dog, Lua, who passed away in 2023.

FROM THE ARCHIVES | Since Dolly The Sheep, We're More OK With Cloning — Just Not Humans

The announcement coincided with a statement from Colossal Biosciences — a biotech start-up in which Brady is an investor in — that the company had acquired another animal cloning firm.

“I love my animals. They mean the world to me and my family,” Brady said in a statement. “A few years ago, I worked with Colossal and leveraged their non-invasive cloning technology through a simple blood draw of our family's elderly dog before she passed.”

Dallas-based Colossal Biosciences also made headlines earlier this year when it announced the successful birth of three dire wolves, marking what called the company called the world's first de-extinction of an animal species.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Dire wolf brought back to life, de-extinction company says

The dire wolf had been extinct for over 12,500 years and was more recently made famous in HBO’s "Game of Thrones."

“Our team took DNA from a 13,000-year-old tooth and a 72,000-year-old skull and made healthy dire wolf puppies," said Colossal CEO Ben Lamm.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

