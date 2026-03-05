Big tech will shoulder electricity costs for new AI data centers, White House says

The Trump administration this week announced a new effort to help lower the cost of electricity produced by major technology companies building and maintaining data centers. The “Ratepayer Protection Pledge” is aimed at protecting consumers from elevated energy costs spurred by the rapid development of Artificial Intelligence and the need to strengthen the technology industry’s backbone.

President Trump hosted a roundtable event to promote the pledge, flanked by some of the most consequential names in Big Tech, including Google, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, OpenAI, and Oracle. The President on Wednesday signaled optimism that the pledge would address electricity costs.

“Big tech companies are committing to fully cover the cost of increased electricity production required for AI data centers. And that would be prices for American communities will not go up, but in many cases, will actually come down, and very substantially,” Trump said during the roundtable.

According to Senior Administration Officials, the pledge comprises of five main sections:



Companies will build or buy new generation capacity and pay full cost of infrastructure upgrades to support their operations where possible. Companies will pay for all new power delivery infrastructure upgrades required to service their data centers. Companies will voluntarily negotiate new separate rate structures with utilities and states, wherever they build data centers and pay those rates for the power and related infrastructure that are brought online to service their data centers, whether they use that electricity or not. Companies will invest in the local communities in which they build data centers by hiring locally and establishing programs to develop relevant skills. Companies will coordinate with grid operators to continue operators to contribute to a more reliable grid and make available the backup generation resources at times of scarcity to prevent blackouts and power shortages.

Senior Administration Officials highlighted the need for a solution in this space given the demand for high amounts of energy.

“Data center infrastructure is a foundation of the internet and essential to maintaining America's edge in artificial intelligence. As companies continue to build out next generation technologies, they will need massive amounts of reliable energy. President Trump understands this, which is why he's acting now to ensure these growing energy demands are never passed on to American households,” said one senior administration official.

When asked by Scripps News if the pledge would eliminate the need for states and localities or even Congress to take legislative action on the issue of data center power consumption, one senior administration official explained legislation doesn’t provide the flexibility needed to fix the problem.

“We view this as a much more practical way to achieve the same end. Legislation is slow moving, and it's a very blunt tool, and of course, it doesn't foresee what's coming next and what's going to happen. This is a way of the businesses getting together with a very business minded White House and administration to say, 'Look, you want to develop data centers. There's growing pushback because people fear you're going to raise your electricity prices.' The pushback against data centers isn't because people are against tax revenues and jobs. It's a fear that their electricity prices are going to go up. This is saying, 'no, they come together. We've agreed that's not going to happen.' And they're going to be different deals. Legislation is just too rigid,” said the official.

The President later emphasized that costs for data centers won’t be passed on to consumers while also touting an improvement to the American electrical grid.

“You know, the data centers and you people are so big as you're the biggest in the world, but they've developed a little bit of a bad public reach. They have. They need some PR help, because people think that if a data center goes in, their electricity prices are going to go up, and that's not happening. It's not going to happen," the president said. "And for the areas where it did happen won't happen anymore, because they never had this alternative. It's actually going to mean the prices come down."

"Some centers were rejected by communities for that, and now I think it's going to be just the opposite. This means that the tech companies and the data centers will be able to get the electricity they need, all without driving up electricity costs for consumers. This is a historic win for countless American families, and will also make our electricity grid stronger and more resilient than ever before. So that's part of it. It's going to be strengthened up, and they're going to be getting a lot of excess electricity from the data centers where they build their own plants. They're going to be creating their own electricity,” said Trump.

The pledge by some of the nation’s preeminent technology brands follows a data center construction boom in recent years. According to a report authored by the pro-tech advocacy group American Edge Project and the trade group Technology Councils of North America, more than 2,700 data centers are scheduled to be built in the coming months, adding to the more than 4,000 centers already in operation across the country.

That report also found that data center power consumption already accounts for between 6-8% of U.S. electricity and could reach up to 12% by 2028.

President Trump lauded the pledge as a way to not only cover the electrical costs of data center expansion, but also to improve America’s decades-old electrical grid.

“So they're going to have a lot of backup power. We're going to have a lot of excess. Basically, we're building massive amounts of electricity, and you're not paying for it at all. And the companies want to do it because this way they can, otherwise they couldn't build. I mean, the option really was not about cost. It was about there's no way of possibly taking the old grid and doubling it in a matter of months or years,” said Trump.

The President first announced the Ratepayer Protection Pledge during his State of the Union address last month, as his administration looks to combat concerns over affordability ahead of November’s midterm elections. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Americans are facing record high electricity prices and now surging oil prices from wars in the Middle East. A recent YouGov poll found that at least 22% of Americans consider inflation and prices to be their most important issue.

