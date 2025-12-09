Google plans to launch its first AI-powered glasses in 2026

Google is preparing to enter the AI-powered eyewear market with plans to launch its first smart glasses in 2026, marking the tech giant's return to wearable technology.

The company is partnering with established eyewear brands Warby Parker and Gentle Monster, along with tech partner Samsung, to develop the new product line.

Google will release two distinct types of smart glasses to target different user needs and price points.

The first model will be audio-only, enabling users to interact directly with Google's Gemini AI assistant through voice commands and responses.

The second, more advanced version will feature an in-lens display capable of showing navigation directions and real-time language translations directly in the user's field of vision.

This launch represents Google's strategic re-entry into the AI glasses market, positioning the company in direct competition with Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses.

Meta's AI-powered eyewear has achieved unexpected success in the rapidly growing wearable technology sector, demonstrating consumer appetite for smart glasses functionality.

