How businesses are increasingly embracing the use of artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence continues to progress rapidly in a wide spectrum of fields, including in the business sector.

Recent research from Exploding Topics found 77% of businesses are either using AI or exploring its use in their businesses, and 83% said it was a top priority in their business plans.

And it's being used in a variety of ways. A survey from Forbes found 51% of business owners use the technology for cybersecurity and fraud management, while 56% used AI for customer service purposes. Plus, almost all of them, 97%, said they believed the AI-powered text program ChatGPT would help their business.

But there's always the worry about how AI will affect a business' workers.

Mike Kaput is the chief content officer at Marketing A.I. Institute and the co-author of "Marketing Artificial Intelligence: A.I., Marketing and the Future of Business." He told Scripps News AI's use now is only the beginning, with AI becoming more and more "empathetic" and "personalized."

"We're seeing not enough businesses prepare by educating their staff on how to get the most out of the tools and how to actually use these tools to augment their job rather than wholesale replace human labor," Kaput said.

Kaput also explained why the benefits businesses are seeing are pushing them to implement more AI. He talked about how those who feel like their job is at risk from AI can better understand it.

To view Kaput's full interview, watch the video above.