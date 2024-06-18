'GO NOW': Wildfires prompt evacuation of New Mexico resort town

Rapidly-growing wildfires are forcing the immediate evacuation of a resort village in Southwest New Mexico.

An alert implores some 7,000 residents in the town of Ruidoso, New Mexico, to "GO NOW" as two separate fires continued to grow nearby. Officials said both fires have already grown to a combined size of more than 28 square miles and were zero percent contained.

"Please do not try to gather belongings or protect your home," the Village of Ruidoso said in a statement overnight. An air quality alert was also issued for surrounding areas due to smoke.

Ruidoso is located about 180 miles south of Albuquerque and is a popular tourist destination. The town offers hiking, biking and horseback riding, multiple resorts and year-round golf.

Meanwhile, firefighters in California continue to work through hot and windy conditions to contain a large wildfire that broke out in the mountains north of Los Angeles near one of the region’s major freeways over the weekend. About 1,200 people, mostly campers and hikers, were evacuated from Hungry Valley State Park and other areas west of Interstate 5 due to the growing Post Fire.

As of Tuesday, Cal Fire officials said the blaze was 20% contained after scorching through about 16,000 acres across Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.