1 in 5 adults in the US get their news from TikTok, Pew Research survey finds

TikTok has evolved far beyond short dance videos, with a new Pew Research Center survey revealing that a fifth of U.S. adults now regularly get their news from the platform.

The dramatic shift represents a massive increase from just 3% in 2020, highlighting TikTok's growing influence as a news source for Americans across age groups.

Young adults under 30 are leading this trend, with 43% turning to TikTok for news. This figure represents more than four times the number of people who used the platform for news consumption five years ago.

The platform's reach extends beyond younger demographics, with roughly a quarter of people between 30 and 50 saying they primarily get their news from TikTok.

According to Pew's survey, TikTok has experienced the biggest boost in news consumption over the past five years compared to all other social media platforms.

This surge positions the app as a significant player in how Americans consume information and stay informed about current events.

The findings underscore a broader transformation in media consumption habits, as traditional news sources compete with social media platforms for audience attention and engagement.

