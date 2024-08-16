August will bring the next full super blue moon: Here's when you can see it

Scientists at NASA say to keep your eyes on the night sky in the coming days as August is set to bring a magical display for our next full moon, which will be both a supermoon and a blue moon.

Also known as the sturgeon moon or dog moon, the moon will be within 90% of its closest approach to Earth, NASA says — that's when a new or full moon becomes what is known as a "supermoon" (a term first created by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979, NASA said).

It will count as a blue moon as well, being the second instance of a full moon in the same month.

Depending on weather conditions and where you are on the globe, astronomers and sky watchers have forecast this full moon to be visible by Monday afternoon on Aug. 19, starting during the daylight hours in the eastern standard time zone at 2:26 p.m.

While not very rare, it's an exciting moment for many with a very special meaning for some.

Last year Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi gained thousands of views on his free live stream when he shared a view of the super moon, which then aligned with the Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan, or Rakhi Purnima — which celebrates the bonds between brothers and sisters.

The astronomer's website will stream the celestial event again on Monday, the 3rd full moon of four this season being streamed on the website.

The moon won't look blue — but, has been called a blue moon since 1528. It's unclear why it was first called a blue moon.

NASA says that on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning — from Aug. 20 to 21 — the planet Saturn will move close to the full moon, at one point resting two degrees above the eastern horizon with Saturn a degree to the upper left. Then by Wednesday morning on Aug. 21, at 1:02 a.m. ET the moon will be at its closest point to Earth on the orbit, called perigee.