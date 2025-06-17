Security of lawmakers under scrutiny after 'targeted' shootings of Minnesota officials

Security concerns for lawmakers are escalating following the tragic killing of a Minnesota state legislator and her husband over the weekend.

Reports have surfaced indicating that other lawmakers may also have been targeted. In response to these threats, select members of Congress participated in a security briefing on Tuesday.

Official data from the United States Capitol Police reveals a disturbing trend: last year, officers investigated 9,474 concerning statements and direct threats against members of Congress, their families, and staff. This figure marks a significant increase from the previous year and has more than doubled since 2017.

The Minnesota incident is a stark reminder of rising political violence in the U.S. Earlier this year, the home of Pennsylvania's governor was set ablaze, and last year, multiple assassination attempts were made on now-President Donald Trump's life while on the campaign trail.

While senior government officials — such as governors and congressional leaders — are provided taxpayer-funded security, rank-and-file lawmakers do not have similar protections.

The discrepancy has triggered a debate in Washington regarding the "Members' Representational Allowance" and the possibility of increasing funds designated for security measures that lawmakers may require.

In the aftermath of the Minnesota shooting, security measures on Capitol Hill have tightened, with previously accessible public areas now restricted, impacting spaces that lawmakers regularly visit.

