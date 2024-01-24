Selena Gomez responds to TikTok fan with cancer asking to meet

A 22-year-old man with Stage 4 cancer is one step closer to fulfilling his dream of meeting Selena Gomez.

It all started when Timothy Bobrovitsky, who documents his cancer journey on TikTok, issued a plea on the platform for help reaching the star.

"I have Stage 4 cancer in my lungs and my leg and everywhere else. I really need your help to make my childhood dreams come true," Bobrovitsky said in a TikTok video, calling himself Gomez's "No. 1 fan."

"One of my bucket list items since having cancer has always been to either meet Selena Gomez, just be recognized, even if she saw this video, honestly, I could die peacefully," he said.

Bobrovitsky's post went viral, and within 48 hours, Gomez herself "dueted" the video on TikTok, showing herself in a split screen reacting to the post. Gomez also wrote to Bobrovitsky in a private message on TikTok, asking for his Instagram handle — as shown in a follow up video posted by Bobrovitsky.

"I'm literally sweating, shaking, and dying," he said in the follow up video. "I cannot believe this is real life."

Bobrovitsky's original post has nearly 6 million views on TikTok, and the follow-up has over 2 million.

He has been a fan of Gomez for over a decade, saying that he grew up watching her Disney channel show "Wizards of Waverly Place." Bobrovitsky even showed off a framed Selena Gomez World Tour concert ticket from 2013, when he attended the show.

Gomez is currently working on a reboot of the Disney channel original.

