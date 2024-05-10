Watch Now

Actions

Scripps News Reports: Abortion on the ballot

Abortion access is a key issue in this year's election, from the statehouse to the White House. Scripps News examines how it's shaping the approach to November's elections.
Abortion access is a key issue in this year's election, from the statehouse to the White House. Scripps News examines how it's shaping the approach to November's elections. (Scripps News)
Path to the White House
Posted at 9:30 PM, May 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-09 21:30:02-04

The matter of abortion access could steer political fates from statehouses all the way up to Congress and the White House this year.

Scripps News examines the potential impact of abortion battles up and down the ballot and hears from the women most affected by the shifting legal landscape surrounding abortion in the U.S.

How have President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump's views on abortion evolved? How has Vice President Kamala Harris emerged as a critical leader for abortion rights across the U.S.?

And in Florida, we examine the effort to change the state constitution to enshrine new abortion protections. It's one of at least 12 states that could put abortion initiatives on their ballots, which experts think will galvanize younger voters during an election year.

A woman supporting abortion rights holds a sign.

Abortion

Which states could have abortion on the ballot in 2024?

AP via Scripps News
8:21 PM, May 07, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wsfl-generic-banner-480x360.jpg