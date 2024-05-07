Steve Schmidt's 2-minute warning: the truth matters in media

The Founding Fathers could not have ever imagined that Americans would one day be so connected and have information at their fingertips.

The First Amendment protects the news media from censorship, but it does not alleviate their public trust, duty, responsibility, or patriotism.

Earlier this year, NBC News hired former Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel as an analyst.

McDaniel has a reputation for lying, most notably about the 2020 presidential election.

NBC News faced public outcry for the decision to hire McDaniel. Former "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd was one of the first to express his displeasure with the decision. His actions should be commended because the truth matters.

NBC News eventually cut ties with McDaniel.