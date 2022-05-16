Small plane crashes on Miami bridge, 1 dead, 5 injured

MIAMI — One person was killed and 5 were injured after a small plane crashed onto a bridge Saturday afternoon in Miami, striking an SUV and bursting into flames.

The crash happened on the Haulover Inlet Bridge.

Small plane crashes on Miami bridge

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement a single-engine Cessna aircraft flying from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport lost power and crashed into the vehicle while landing.

WTVJ A small plane crashed into a minivan on the Haulover Inlet Bridge.

According to the FAA statement, once firefighters extinguished the fire, a deceased person was discovered inside the plane.

Two people from the plane were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center with burn injuries.