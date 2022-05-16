Watch

Actions

Small plane crashes on Miami bridge, 1 dead, 5 injured

Plane crashes into minivan
One person was killed and 5 were injured after a small plane crashed onto a bridge Saturday afternoon in Miami, striking an SUV and bursting into flames.
Debris from small plane crash on Haulover Inlet Bridge
small plane after crashing into minivan on Haulover Inlet Bridge
small plane burns on Haulover Inlet Bridge, May 14, 2022
Posted at 10:53 AM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 10:53:23-04

MIAMI — One person was killed and 5 were injured after a small plane crashed onto a bridge Saturday afternoon in Miami, striking an SUV and bursting into flames.

The crash happened on the Haulover Inlet Bridge.

Small plane crashes on Miami bridge

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement a single-engine Cessna aircraft flying from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport lost power and crashed into the vehicle while landing.

small plane after crashing into minivan on Haulover Inlet Bridge
A small plane crashed into a minivan on the Haulover Inlet Bridge.

According to the FAA statement, once firefighters extinguished the fire, a deceased person was discovered inside the plane.

Two people from the plane were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center with burn injuries.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education