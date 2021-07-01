Watch

Actions

South Florida keeps watchful eye on tropical wave in Atlantic Ocean

Invest 97-L could have impact on South Florida by next week
items.[0].image.alt
WPTV
spag.jpeg
Posted at 9:01 AM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 09:01:13-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center on Wednesday is watching two waves in the south Atlantic Ocean.

Both will be approaching the Lesser Antilles in the next few days.

The first wave is called Invest 95-L. The second is Invest 97-L.

Tropical Wave Invest 95-L 2 p.m. June 29, 2021

Computer models aren't doing much with Invest 95-L. It could get a little stronger, but it will interact with some stronger wind shear by the end of the week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Either way, it could bring parts of the Caribbean Sea strong winds and heavy rain by Thursday and Friday.

Invest 95-L and Invest 97-L

Invest 97-L has a better chance of becoming a tropical cyclone. Some models do spin up a tropical depression or storm, while others keep it fairly weak.

For now, it has a 60% chance of development over the next two days, but 80% for five days.

Either way, South Florida could be dealing with some of the effects of Invest 97-L in about a week, including heavy rain and gusty winds.

The next name on the list is Elsa.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education