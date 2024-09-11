After Chelsea exit, US Men's Soccer hires Mauricio Pochettino to lead squad

The U.S. Men's National Team named Argentina's Mauricio Pochettino as its new head coach as the squad begins gearing up for the 2026 World Cup, which the U.S. will host.

He arguably has the best resume of any USMNT coach, as he had past stops with Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea. Despite a 26-11-14 tenure with Chelsea in 2023-24, he and Chelsea parted ways earlier this year.

He replaces Gregg Berhalter after the U.S. failed to exit group play in this year's Copa America tournament.

"The decision to join U.S. Soccer wasn’t just about football for me; it’s about the journey that this team and this country are on," Pochettino said. "The energy, the passion, and the hunger to achieve something truly historic here — those are the things that inspired me. The opportunity to lead the U.S. Men’s National Team, in front of fans who are just as passionate as the players, is something I couldn’t pass up. I see a group of players full of talent and potential, and together, we’re going to build something special that the whole nation can be proud of."

Pochettino was selected to lead the national team despite having never played or coached for a U.S. team.

U.S. Soccer Federation said Pochettino is "known for the ability to manage and motivate high-profile players and his dedication to developing young talent." The U.S. is hopeful to build a solid core around young players such as Brenden Aaronson, Yunus Musah, and Joe Scally to play with soon-to-be 26-year-old Christian Pulisic and 24-year-old Josh Sargent.

"Mauricio is a world-class coach with a proven track record of developing players and achieving success at the highest levels," said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone. "His passion for the game, his innovative approach to coaching, and his ability to inspire and connect with players make him the perfect fit for this role. We are excited to have him leading our Men's National Team."

Because it's hosting the World Cup, the U.S. will not have to go through the qualification process. That could allow more time for Pochettino to try out different rosters and combinations in the two years ahead of the 2026 tournament.