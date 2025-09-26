Biennial Ryder Cup turns quiet sport into partisan spectacle

Golf is typically known for polite, restrained applause, as crowds are encouraged to keep noise down on the course.

The Ryder Cup is an exception.

The biennial matchup of top golfers from the U.S. and Europe got underway Friday morning, with U.S. players Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas facing Europe’s Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton. Unlike golf’s four major championships, the Ryder Cup is a team event that draws strong emotions from fans and players.

While football players are used to going into "hostile environments," golfers generally aren't subjected to chants, boos and jeers. This weekend was expected to be different.

If recent Ryder Cups are any indication, home-course advantage is real: the home team has won the last five.

RELATED STORY | Trump's trip to his new golf course blurs politics and the family's business

But it's a challenge European captain Luke Donald is looking forward to.

"I think what makes Ryder Cups fun is the atmosphere, is the energy that it brings. It really is an environment that you want to experience as a player because it's nothing quite like it that you get to play in an individual tournament," Donald said. "I think these guys embrace that. They thrive in it. They're looking forward to hearing the noise out there."

U.S. captain Keegan Bradley hopes his team can use the home crowd to its advantage.

"I think what I love about the Ryder Cup is I feel like every hole is the last hole of a tournament, so you can kind of let that emotion out. And I think you see a lot of players that play with a lot of emotion play well at Ryder Cups because they don't have to hold it in," he said. "I'm constantly trying to hold it in my whole career. And when you come out in an exciting environment like this, you can let that emotion out and enjoy it, even on the first hole on Friday, which is always fun."

Among those in attendance Friday will be President Donald Trump. Scottie Scheffler, the world's No. 1-ranked golfer, said he is looking forward to the president's visit.

" I think our team as a whole, we're very proud to be Americans. I think the flag means a lot to us. Being here in New York I think is very special as well," he said. "And to have the President here, it's been a tough few weeks for our country with some of the stuff that's been going on, and to have our president here and for us to represent the United States of America, albeit being in a golf tournament, is extremely important for us and we're excited to be on home soil with the home crowd and we're ready to get this tournament started."

The tournament continues through Sunday.