Browns trade Mayfield to Panthers for 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick

Don Wright/AP
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) gestures during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright, File)
Posted at 2:05 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 14:05:45-04

Baker Mayfield has a new place to call home this upcoming NFL season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Cleveland Browns were trading its former No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers for a 2024 conditional fifth-round draft pick.

The deal will not be official until Mayfield passes a physical.

The Panthers confirmed the news on Twitter.

NBC Sports reported that Mayfield was set to make $18.8 million this season.

But it seems money wasn't going to be an obstacle.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Mayfield is taking a pay cut to make the deal happen.

Garafolo reported that the Browns would pay $10.5 million of Mayfield’s salary, and the Panthers would pay him about $5 million.

Mayfield's tenure with the Browns seemed all but over when the Browns acquired former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in March.

Carolina faces the Browns in week one.

