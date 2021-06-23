Chiefs' Clark arrested for allegedly possessing concealed gun

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was arrested Sunday night in Los Angeles for illegal firearm possession.

The Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told 41 Action News Monday that Clark was pulled over around 9:20 p.m. PT on Sunday for a vehicle code violation.

The police spokesperson said officers spotted a bag inside a vehicle with an Uzi submachine gun sticking out.

Police arrested Clark and booked him for having a concealed firearm in a vehicle, a felony.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s booking log indicates Clark was booked into the jail around 9:30 a.m. PT Monday.

Bond initially was set at $35,000. According to Los Angeles County records, Clark posted the bond and was released around 2:30 p.m. PT. He is set for a court appearance on Oct. 18 in Los Angeles.

In a statement, early Monday night, a Kansas City Chiefs spokesperson said the club was aware of Sunday's incident but did not have further comment.

An NFL spokesperson told 41 Action News Monday that the league also is aware of the matter, which "will be reviewed under the NFL's personal conduct policy."

Before Sunday's incident, Clark had been arrested in March following a traffic stop for failure to display a front license plate, at which time officers observed "what appeared to be the muzzle of a firearm within a bag in the back seat of the vehicle," according to a police report. He posted bond in connection to this incident.

Clark — a Los Angeles native who spent part of his childhood homeless — originally signed with the University of Michigan in 2011.

He was dismissed from the Wolverines after a November 2014 arrest for domestic violence. The charge, which stemmed from an incident at an Ohio hotel, was later pleaded down to disorderly conduct .

The Seattle Seahawks drafted Clark in the second round, No. 63 overall, four months later.

He played four seasons under coach Pete Carroll before the Chiefs traded first- and second-round picks to Seattle in exchange for Clark in April 2019. The teams also swapped third-round picks as part of the deal.

Clark had averaged over 10 sacks and 21 quarterback hits per season from 2016-18 with the Seahawks, but he wasn’t happy with the team using the franchise tag rather than giving him a long-term deal.

Kansas City signed Clark to a five-year deal worth $105 million shortly after the trade.

After an adjustment period, the early returns were encouraging.

Clark had eight sacks in 14 games, adding five more during the Chiefs’ run to a Super Bowl LIV title.

His production dipped to six sacks in 15 games last season, though he did add three more in the playoffs, and he’s only managed 14 and 15 QB hits during his two seasons in Kansas City.

Clark also was suspended before the 2012 season opener at Michigan for his role in the theft of a MacBook Air, eventually pleading guilty in the case and receiving diversion.

Sam Hartle and Tod Palmer at KSHB first reported this story.