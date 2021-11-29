Cowboys head coach in COVID protocols, won't coach against Saints

Dallas Cowboys announced on Monday that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be coaching against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday after being placed in COVID protocols.

On Monday, the team announced that McCarthy would still be involved virtually with all meetings and still be involved in the game.

The Associated Press reported that McCarthy was vaccinated.

McCarthy is now the seventh coach to enter COVID-19 protocols, the team said.

Coaches include offensive line coach Joe Philbin, assistant line coach Jeff Blasko, offensive assistant Scott Tolzien, and all three strength coaches - Harold Nash Jr., Cedric Smith, and Kendall Smith, the team said.

The team did not announce who would serve as interim coach against the Saints, but defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and special teams coordinator John Fassel both have head coaching experience, ESPN reported.

On Sunday, the team announced that offensive tackle Terence Steele would not play against the Saints after being placed in COVID-19 protocols.