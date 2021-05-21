Current, former NFL players aren't happy Jaguars signed Tim Tebow

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow to a contract to play tight end.

But not everyone is happy about it.

Current and former NFL players took to social media to let the masses know that they aren't pleased that a guy who hasn't played in the NFL in nine years and is playing a different position than he did at the University of Florida.

Some players were displeased that the former Heisman Trophy winner, who hasn't played in the league since 2012, got signed over former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has yet to receive a second chance on the gridiron.

Kaepernick hasn't played since 2016.

Tebow, 33, will reunite with former Gators coach Urban Meyer.