Delray Beach native Coco Gauff clinches spot for Tokyo Olympics

Coco Gauff clinched the fourth and final U.S. Olympic women’s singles spot and is set to become the youngest Olympic tennis player since 2000.

The 17-year-old Delray Beach native joins Sofia Kenin, Serena Williams and Jennifer Brady on the U.S. team.

Gauff claimed her spot with a victory over Sloane Stephens in the fourth round of the French Open.

That win also advanced her to the French Open quarterfinals where she fell to Barbora Krejcikova.

Gauff said at the 2020 U.S. Open that making the Olympics was "definitely a goal of mine."

This strong group of American women will look to reclaim Olympic singles gold for the first time since London 2012.

