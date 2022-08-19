Florida International football player Luke Knox passes away at 22

The Florida International University football team is mourning the loss of one of their own.

The school's athletic department announced Thursday that 22-year-old Luke Knox had died.

"Today, our Panther family is mourning the loss of student-athlete Luke Knox," the school said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with his loved ones and friends.

Today our panther family is mourning the loss of student-athlete Luke Knox. Our thoughts are with his loved ones and friends. Students who feel affected by this tragedy, or need any kind of support, can reach out to Counseling and Psychological Services, 305-348-2277. pic.twitter.com/QrXwCapGyg — FIU (@FIU) August 18, 2022

ESPN reported that Knox previously played linebacker, tight end, and on special teams at the University of Mississippi for four years before transferring to FIU during the offseason.

FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre said he admired Knox's passion for football, but he'll always remember his genuine love for his family and teammates.

"Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox," MacIntyre said in a statement. "I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember."

NBC News reported that his brother, Dawson Knox, plays for the Buffalo Bills.

On Thursday, Bills coach Sean McDermott began a press conference to express condolences for the Knox family.

"Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time, and we're right there with him and supporting him and his family," McDermott said. "Just tragic news that I woke up to this morning. We love him, and we support him."

We’re heartbroken to hear of the sudden passing of Luke Knox. Sending all of our thoughts, prayers and support to @Dawson_Knox and the Knox family during this difficult time. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mpkTQYnbve — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 18, 2022

University of Mississippi's head coach Lane Kiffin also released a statement about Knox on Thursday.

"There are heavy hearts throughout our football team after the passing of Luke Knox," Lane wrote. "I am very grateful for my personal relationship and time spent with Luke. He was a tremendous teammate and an even better person who lifted up everyone around him."

School officials have not release the cause of his death.