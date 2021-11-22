Former NFL player Zac Stacy reportedly freed on bond

Former National Football League running back Zac Stacy has reportedly been freed on bond after being arrested last week.

According to NBC affiliate WFLA and the New York Post, Stacy was released Friday on a $10,000 bond and ordered to stay away from his ex-girlfriend.

Stacy was arrested last week after a video was released that allegedly showed him beating his ex-girlfriend in front of their 5-month-old child.

According to USA Today, court documents show that after talking to the victim, police watched the video, which detectives noted that Stacy struck the victim twice in the head, and the second blow was reportedly with a closed fist.

The news outlets reported that Stacy was charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief.

WFLA reported that police searched for Stacy for almost a week before being arrested at Orlando International Airport.