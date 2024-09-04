Gambling on NFL games expected to reach a record $35 billion this season

The 2024 NFL season kicks off Thursday night when the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs face off at home against the Baltimore Ravens. And with the explosion of legal sports betting across the United States, many football fans will be glued to their screens with their money on the line.

The American Gaming Association estimates that a record $35 billion will be bet on NFL games this season, far outpacing the $26.7 billion Americans gambled last season. The AGA notes that three additional states — Maine, North Carolina, and Vermont — have each recently launched new legal sports betting markets.

RELATED STORY | The meteoric rise of legalized sports betting in the United States

Sports betting has been on the rise since a federal law banning it was struck down in 2018, returning the decision to individual states. Ted Jenkin is president of the consulting firm Exit Stage Left Advisors, and he told Scripps News that many of the states that have chosen to legalize sports betting are doing it for one reason: money.

"There are roughly 38 states right now — including the District of Columbia — where sports betting is actually legalized, two states where it's in legislation right now, and ten states where it's not," Jenkin explained. "And you mention these big numbers. Last year, $119 billion were waged on sports betting and it created roughly $11 billion of revenue. That's why these states are passing it."

RELATED STORY | As sports betting grows, is the integrity of sports at risk?

Meanwhile, as sports betting grows, public support for the industry is also increasing. Recent AGA data shows that 3 in 4 Americans approve of legal, regulated sports betting in their state — up by about 2% from last year.

"With the excitement of another NFL season upon us, Americans are placing their bets with the confidence that the legal sports betting market is prioritizing consumer protection and responsibility," AGA president and CEO Bill Miller said in a statement. "As the season unfolds, the AGA and our members remain dedicated to working with leagues, regulators and other stakeholders to ensure fans have the knowledge and tools to keep sports betting a safe, fun part of the gameday experience.”